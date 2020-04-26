Visitors flock to Sausalito in warm weather; Closed public parking lots: Up News Info San Francisco

SAUSALITO (Up News Info SF) – High temperatures sent residents of the San Francisco Bay Area to beaches and parks on Saturday, forcing Sausalito officials to close public parking lots and threatened to issue citations to visitors. they were violating the local shelter in order.

There was an increase in visitors on Saturday when temperatures rose to 70s under a sunny sky. Parking lots were quickly overwhelmed by vehicles from outside the city.

"Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19 and widespread disregard for nonessential travel restrictions, Sausalito's municipal parking lots will be closed on weekends and holidays from Sunday," officials said in a release.

Officials were also ready to display warning signs to visitors.

"On or soon after Sunday, the city will put up electronic message boards at both ends of the city," officials told residents at NextDoor. "Message boards will alert motorists that downtown parking lots are closed on weekends and holidays and that through traffic it must be just to travel to essential services."

Stronger measures can be implemented.

"The Sausalito Police Department will also begin citing visitors for non-essential travel and safe distance violations," the Nextdoor message warned.

Authorities implored residents to also obey shelter restrictions in Marin County.

"We can all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 by sheltering at home as much as possible and wearing face covers when we are in public," the announcement said. "Stay close to your own neighborhood for fresh air and sunshine, and only use your car for essential activities, like shopping for groceries."

Sausalito was not the only local community facing an increase in visitors.

On Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard, there is a large electric sign on Saturday and a barricade telling non-residents to turn around because the state park is closed to vehicles due to the public health order to stay home.

"People drive (beyond the signs), they don't read it," said Steve Moore, who has lived on the scenic highway for almost two decades.

He and other neighbors decided to take a position Saturday morning with signs provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department directing drivers to turn around the corner of Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard and Diablo Ranch Drive.

"We thought it would be helpful for them to turn around here where it's safe and not have to go all the way down the road," Moore explained.

Nicola Place said the access road to Mount Diablo State Park is already dangerous. A car ran over and killed a cyclist last year near his home. She said all the sharp U-turns and illegal parking make it worse.

"I do care. I really don't want anyone else killed. (That biker's death) was a profound event for me. I have lived this way since 1998," Place said.

The volunteers said some cars were still ignoring the barricade, even with the volunteers standing there. The signals passed and they went up a narrow and winding road. And, once they reached the entrance and saw that the door was closed, they had to come and go to turn around.

There is no parking near the closed door, so some drivers just got in where they could, even blocked the entrances.

“Some (parts of the road) are not more than 16 feet wide, which is less than a normal lane. We have seen many parking lots on the road, fire trucks are having trouble passing. Pedestrians, bicycles and people trying to maneuver in the same space, "said Place.