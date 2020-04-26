Vikings prioritize defensive line on final day of draft – Up News Info

With a 260-pound, 6-foot-5-inch frame coming out of a SEC school in the central round of the draft, the Minnesota Vikings had in mind an ideal role model for South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum

That's Danielle Hunter, who became the youngest player in NFL history last year to reach 50 career sacks.

Wonnum, who was Minnesota's first pick on Saturday in the fourth round, will require a lot of development even to get closer to the trajectory Hunter has been on since he was pulled out of the third round from LSU in 2015. The Vikings have long believed. time in and benefited from his ability to maximize the output of defensive players, so Wonnum made a lot of sense in the 117th overall pick. Starting free agency starter Everson Griffen and backup Stephen Weatherly made that position important in completing the draft.

“The measurables are definitely close. I think Danielle could have been a little bit quicker when it comes to her 40s, but this guy is a self-made leader, "said director of exploration at Jamaal Stephenson University." We had a chance to talk to his coach. head down there, and they just got excited about the kid. "

Wonnum's conversation on the NFL scouting team was combined with defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who is now the co-defensive coordinator, included references to Hunter.

"He said he had the tools. I just have to get it out of me, "Wonnum said.

Thirteen choices after Wonnum, the Vikings added another promising outlook for their top four with Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch. He accumulated 22 career sacks over three seasons, including 13 1/2 sacks in 2019, both program records. The Vikings still have Shamar Stephen and a few other draft picks from the past few years in the position known in schematic jargon as technique 3, but Lynch should push for playing time right away.

"I feel like playing inside is my natural position, and I bring a mismatch to the offensive guards and whoever goes against it," Lynch said. "I can do different things to confuse them and try to get to the quarterback as fast as I can."

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes completed the reinforcement of the front line. Oregon linebacker Troy Dye was the last of Minnesota's trio of fourth-round picks. In the fifth round, the Vikings took Temple cornerback Harrison Hand and Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn In the sixth, they selected Oregon state tackle Blake Brandel and Michigan safety Josh Metellus. His seventh-round options were Willekes, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, Mississippi state safety Brian Cole and Washburn guard Kyle Hinton.

REGISTRATION TIME

After making two first-round picks on Thursday, one in the second round and one in the third round on Friday, the Vikings started Saturday with a whopping 13 picks. They finished with 11 players, hiding two selections for 2021 in exchanges with Chicago (fourth round) and Baltimore (fifth round). They now have a three-quarter round next year.

At 15 players, the Vikings made more selections than any team since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1994. Cleveland made 14 selections in 2016. General manager Rick Spielman, who has rated the amount in the draft, shone afterward, particularly given The additional challenge of carrying out the entire operation via videoconference due to the hijacking imposed on coronavirus at home for all staff.

"We had no technical problems during the entire process," said Spielman.

STOCKING UP

The Vikings largely addressed their most pressing needs, starting with three cornerbacks and two insurance. They chose three offensive linemen, although Hinton, from a Division II program, was the only guard, the place of greatest concern. Dru Samia, a fourth-round pick last year, will figure heavily in the indoor competition with Pat Elflein, Dakota Dozier and perhaps Hinton.

HAWKEYE HELP

The Vikings converted Stanley, a three-year starter who finished 27-12 and finished second in the show's history with 68 career touchdown passes, his first quarterback recruited since Teddy Bridgewater in the first round in 2014. The last time The Vikings used a pick after the first day of the draft over a quarterback was John David Booty in the fifth round in 2008. Stanley, who will compete with Jake Browning for No. 3 behind Kirk Cousins ​​and Sean Mannion, He threw just 23 career interceptions in an offensive scheme. in Iowa with some similarities to the Vikings.

Well rounded

Osborn will participate in the mix in an inexperienced sudden receiving group beyond Adam Thielen who was upgraded on Thursday by LSU's Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick. Osborn also has significant ability on special teams, including kickoff returns and punts, and his off-field interests are among the most unique in this class.

He has been pursuing his master's degree in criminal justice, with the post-soccer goal of working for the FBI or the Secret Service.

"I'm not really sure if I should announce that," he said jokingly, and then added, "I want to be the type to go there helping save lives and protect the president and the country."

