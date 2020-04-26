Vijay Deverakonda contributes Rs 1.30 million to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has a huge following. His performance in Arjun Reddy as a self-destructive lover made the whole nation speak. The southern actor is set for his Bollywood Fighter debut alongside Ananya Panday after closing.

Vijay Deverakonda was recently on a live chat on social media where she thanked the Hyderabad police for working around the clock to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. Vijay then took to social media promising to donate an amount of Rs 1.30 crore to those suffering from the virus. The actor said in the video: “None of us was prepared for this. But we are fighters. We will survive this and come out strong. This also hit me hard, but now I'm here. I am here with my amazing team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 cr fund to help everyone we can. All we need is a little love, kindness, and support, and I send everyone my love and strength. "