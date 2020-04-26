Vidya Balan does his part for the coronavirus warriors

Vidya Balan is one of the best actresses we have in the industry and there is no denying that. The powerful performer has proven time and time again that she can lead a film to success with her own hands. During the coronavirus outbreak these days, the actress has spent all of her time at home like all of us and bit into making modaks or masks, the actress is doing her part to keep her fans aware and entertaining at the same time. Now the actress has come out in support of the COVID-19 warriors. Vidya has donated 1000 kits of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to doctors who work tirelessly to help those who are suffering. He posted almost the same on Instagram and captioned it saying, “Namaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this # WarAgainstCovid19.

I am donating 1000 EPP kits to our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donations for another 1000 EPP kits that are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff.

For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message acknowledging your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. "

The actress managed to raise a fair amount for more contributions and posted another video earlier today and captioned it saying, “Thank you so much for your generous donations from around the world. I am delighted to share that we have collected over 2,500 kits representing over Rs.16 lakhs in a few hours. Lots of gratitude for helping to donate more than double our initial goal. The campaign will last longer, so if you haven't been able to donate yet but want to help, go to www.tring.co.in and donate what you can. Each kit is helping to protect a life.

The # WarAgainstCovid19 continues, let's go to #UniteForHumanity #StayHome #StaySafe "