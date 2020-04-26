Varun Dhawan's reaction to Karan Johar's latest selfie is epic

While the entire nation is trapped in their respective homes due to the shutdown, it appears that Karan Johar has taken it upon himself to keep his fans entertained along with his cute little squad that includes kids Roohi and Yash Johar. The lovely twins had fun during the confinement with their dad. However, this time Karan took social media and shared a selfie with the perfect pout and wrote, "Black, white, and gray."

One of his closest friends and actors, Varun Dhawan had a reaction to the same thing. As Karan and Varun caught up on a video chat, the latter called him a bow villain because of his gray hair. Karan said, "I'm debuting with this silver-haired look of mine in your Insta chat and on your birthday … Anyway, my kids call me Buddha, so I thought about letting myself flaunt my grays a bit. Anyway we are at home with my children and my mother, I don't have to show it to anyone and also give my hair a break from all the chemicals. "

To which Varun responded by saying, "You look like a Bond villain." Aging like good wine, we say Karan!