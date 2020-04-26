Vanessa Hudgens sings the Zac Efron HSM duet song in her car after she skips the Disney Singalong event!

It seems like Vanessa Hudgens still knows all the words for the iconic High School Musical songs and she proved it with a clip that showed her in the car, singing & # 39; Breaking Free & # 39 ;. The song that also features her former co-star and ex, Zac Efron, seemed to make her very happy as the actress can be seen dancing in her seat and showing off her singing talent.

The video lasted three minutes and made everyone feel like they were back in the mid-2000s!

In the legend, Vanessa wrote: ‘Careoke. To … yes … break free. LOL ".

This comes after Vanessa and other HSM cast members got together to sing on the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong.

Unfortunately, Zac Efron did not join everyone else for the song, but he did at least present them with a special prerecorded clip.

That said, Vanessa's car karaoke could also (more or less, actually) make up for her ex's absence from the virtual event as she appears on the track.

In the opening verse, Zac sings, "We are flying," flying "/ There is no star in the sky / That we cannot reach," as Vanessa tries her best to represent the lyrics while in her car.

Then he continues singing his own part: "If we are trying / So free."

Believe it or not, the song is already 14 years old right now, and at the time it was recorded, the actress was no more than 16 years old!

Either way, he still had the time of his life singing, using all kinds of hand movements that really made his fans laugh.

Vanessa knew every word of the song and also showed her great voice in the clip.

Finally, she finished the recording with a giggle, after having so much fun playing the HSM song.



