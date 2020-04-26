Vanderpump Rules – Stassi Schroeder reveals she's ready to have a baby with Beau Clark

Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder's wedding to Beau Clark, which is scheduled for this October in Rome, may be in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her plans to start a family are alive and well.

During an appearance in the Vanderpump rules after the show This week Schroeder sat down with co-stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz and discussed fertility and visits to the gynecologist. When a producer asked the Next basic level Perpetrator if she and Clark were trying to have a baby, Schroeder spilled the tea.

“So this summer, before I knew I was going to be proposed, yes. I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around waiting for him to propose that I do the things I want. do with it, "said Schroeder.

She went on to say that she is not tricking Clark into getting pregnant, explaining that Clark was an active part of the conversation and that he was participating. She says he knew exactly what was going on, and she was taking matters into her own hands. Schroeder admitted that "she can't wait to be a mother," so she decided to "just start doing this,quot; because "she is no longer expecting this."

"God, I'm fucking controlling and weird," pointed out the Directly with Stassi podcast host

Of course, all of that happened before Clark proposed last summer. Now that she's planning a wedding, and things are up in the air because of the new coronavirus, the best-selling author says she and Clark's plans to make babies are on hold for now.

Stassi Schroeder says she shifted from a baby to a wedding once she had "a wedding dress to fit in,quot; and "Italian wine to drink."

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

While isolating herself in her new home that she shares with Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder has kept herself busy decorating the house. On Saturday, he gave his two million Instagram followers an update on his progress, sharing that he finally has a completely finished corner.

Ad

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo. The entire season is also available in the Bravo app.



Post views:

one