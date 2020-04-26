Update of the & # 39; Call of Duty: Warzone & # 39; circle: weather changes in the gas zone, strategic implications

"Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; will receive a significant update on Tuesday that will change the dynamic of strategy for players, particularly early in the games.

Activision has announced that it will change the speed and size of the "Warzone,quot; gas circles, potentially reducing the amount of time before the first round of closure begins. However, the details of the change have not been confirmed.

While there will likely be some criticism of the circle update given the widespread popularity of "Warzone,quot;, a potential speed boost would allow players to participate in more games in a single session.

This, along with multiplayer updates, can be downloaded in a 15 GB package.

Here's what you should know about the "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,quot; multiplayer updates:

What the "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; Circle Update Means for Strategy

If the circle closes faster, players will no longer be able to waste time on their favorite parts of the map regardless of gas spread. Time efficiency, then, would be crucial: collect cash, weapons, and contracts at breakneck pace before crafting a long-term plan.

Depending on the extent of the change, players may be slightly more incentivized to parachute closer to the busiest areas.

Shoot the boat 24/7

Chaos-hungry players can rejoice with the unlimited return of the map action "Shoot House,quot; and "Shipment,quot;. Activision has confirmed that this mode will be in the update.

New multiplayer LMG weapon details

Based on leaks shared by TheGamingRevolution on YouTube, it looks like there will be a new LMG weapon for multiplayer this week or next. The video of the weapon in action indicates that it is probably the M249 SAW.

LMGs aren't used very often in basic multiplayer modes in relation to assault rifles, snipers, and shotguns, but they still provide a different set of weapons to play for players looking to venture outside of their comfort zone. The base color scheme of this gun actually looks quite attractive.

New LMG



Custom weapon design

According to reports, players will be able to mix and match parts from different weapon planes after the upgrade, providing increased customization capabilities of how weapons look. This is an important change: until now, special weapons have not been able to be modified without their total appearance being lost.