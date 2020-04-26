University of Louisville Football Commit Shot and killed in Florida – Up News Info Detroit

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – A Florida high school star soccer player who had signed up to play at the University of Louisville was shot dead Saturday night, Orlando police said.

Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Police said the high school student was among the four people who were shot, and the only fatality, in a crime called authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

A torrent of pain on social media paid tribute to Rentz, who hoped to become a Louisville Cardinal as a wide receiver.

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield mourned his death in a statement Sunday that described Rentz as "a great young man with a contagious personality."

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

When he announced some of his new recruits in February, Cardinals assistant coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz "a great boy,quot; whom he hoped to coach, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Rentz had signed with the Kentucky school last June, the newspaper said, citing a radio interview in which he said his goal in his senior year of high school was to grow as a leader and help "young people see that there is more to it than that,quot;. football."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related