UK Minister for Equality makes damaging remarks about trans teens

In 2004, the UK passed the Gender Recognition Act, which provided an avenue for trans people living in the UK to receive a certificate that recognizes and affirms their gender. As with most things that happened in 2004, the Gender Recognition Law needs to be reviewed and updated. As written, in order for a trans person in the UK to receive a Gender Recognition Certificate, they must first be diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and then leave their fate in the hands of a panel that reviews submitted documents without even complying with the person who sent them. Oh and also It costs £ 140.

This system is archaic, to say the least, and fucking stupid, to be perhaps a little more direct. Fortunately, in 2018 the government undertook to review the GRA and is expected to publish its response this summer.

Before the launch of this review, UK Minister for Equality Liz Truss made Some comments regarding the next decision which, frankly, is simply dangerous.

I firmly believe that adults should be free to lead their lives as they see fit, but I think it is very important that while people are still developing their decision-making abilities, we protect them from making those irreversible decisions.

It started off strong, as it's true that adults should be free to live their lives as they see fit, but from there it just plummeted into the kind of damaging speculation about the bodily autonomy of trans youth that reeks of transphobia

"Since trans people have one of the highest suicide rates, it is important to note that recent studies have shown that access to puberty blockers saves lives for trans teens." said Prishita Maheshwari-Aplin, organizer of Voices4 London, "In light of this, it is extremely worrying that access to this crucial health care is being discussed in conjunction with the Gender Recognition Act. The GRA is unrelated to medical care, and this combination of the two suggests that priority here is not a concern for the well-being of youth at all. "

While activists who participated in a public consultation in 2018 regarding GRA updates have advocated highlighting the need for a medical diagnosis, along with recognition of non-binary identities and some other necessary changes, Truss's statement has leftd many to believe the revision will do more harm than good, particularly for trans youth.

Stonewalls campaign manager Laura Russell had this say:

While it is good to know that the government will present its proposals for the next steps in the reform of the Gender Recognition Law, we are concerned about the comments related to the protection of trans people under the age of 18 so that they do not make "irreversible decisions" . We would like the opportunity to discuss this with the minister, as it is crucial that all young people who question their gender identity are able to access high-quality and timely support. All trans youth must receive the care they need, in an informed and supportive way, so that they can lead happy and healthy lives.

Politicians Everywhere seem pawned in watching over bodies and lives from the people who only try exist in the worldespecially when it comes to trans youth. I am not a politician, and I am not a UK resident either, but I have a suggested act which I think might be useful if Truss is still looking for more comments in review. Mind is your own business and let trans people determine what is best for themselves and the name of the act. It also describes the plan. Trans youth do not need protection from the services they seek to help them affirm their identity, they need protection of politicians who don't really have your best interests in mind.