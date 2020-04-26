UCSF performs its first convalescent plasma transfusion COVID-19 ‘Liquid Gold’ – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Some have described it as "liquid gold,quot;. Convalescent plasma administered by COVID-19 survivors could help those in danger of losing their own battles with the virus.

The first hour-long procedure occurred at the UCSF Medical Center on Thursday night. It is what this type of transfusion could do in the future that has some hopeful medical experts in the fight against COVID-19.

The transfer of convalescent plasma, from a person who has recovered from an illness to a patient who is fighting it, has been done before.

"We think it works based on other diseases, but COVID-19 is COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of infectious diseases at UCSF School of Medicine. "We need to know if it works and if it works, there will be more enthusiasm for using it as standard therapy."

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood that contains antibodies, which help fight an infectious disease. Transfusing it to sick patients has a history of success and failure.

"It has been shown to be effective in certain epidemics and less effective in others," said Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "For example, there was some evidence that it was a benefit to the SARS epidemic in the early part of the 2000s."

"And there may have been some benefit to swine flu as well, also known as H1N1. But it did not appear to be effective in treating Ebola disease, "Reich said.

The first COVID-19 patient to receive this type of transfusion at UCSF has a rare condition. Dr. Chin-Hong and a team of doctors say there was no compatible plasma at the Red Cross or local blood banks, until the Stanford University Medical Center learned of the need and offered its only unit for compatible plasma.

"It was like a convalescent plasma match.com and the magic happened," Chin-Hong said. "We are going to start with people who are making very sick patients, those in the ICU ventilated many additional medications to maintain blood pressure."

UCSF Medical Center has seen an estimated 60 patients, with 23 transferred to the ICU since the pandemic ignited. One person has died due to COVID-19.

If those numbers skyrocket, a problem could be the low supply of convalescent plasma in blood banks. Tests must show that a person has recovered from the virus and has a high level of antibodies before they can donate.

"We are even more excited, people are generous and want to donate to help loved ones or people they don't even know," said Chin-Hong.

If you think you can help and donate, you can contact the Red Cross or any healthcare institution that is collecting COVID-19 plasma donations.