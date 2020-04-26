Trump's coronavirus response is losing the vote for suburban women

Image: Getty

Oh, the elusive Suburban (White) Woman ™, with its responsive midsize SUVs and responsive athleticism. They are the crown jewel of the 2020 election cycle, the coveted group that Democrats and Republicans love more than anyone. It is not surprising why. They, or at least the rich, educated women who make up the suburban white women model in the eyes of political cartels and the press they are a reliable and influential voting bloc, whose political loyalty might tip Democrats, but it is balanced according to public opinion. And right now, that public opinion is simply not going against Trump, and the Trump campaign is starting to get nervous.

The daily beast reports that the Trump campaign is concerned that covid-19 is doing serious damage to its relationship with that voting bloc. Its appeal in the suburbs. it wasn't great before a fatal virus that spreads throughout the country, and it is surely not improving with Trump at the forefront of this crisis.

Data gathered by progressive polls from the Navigator firm showed a large erosion in support among Republican voters, and women in particular, to loosen the directives to stay home. On April 16, 40 percent of Republican women said they were concerned that those restrictions "would be too long" and 41 percent feared they "would end too soon." A week later, after Trump embraced the idea of ​​"liberating" states, those numbers stood at 32 percent and 53 percent. Shortly after Trump tweeted his call for people to "FREE" states where Democratic governors imposed aggressive public safety restrictions, he was advised by several White House officials that coming so hard on the side of the protests could be politically counterproductive. , say two sources from the administration.

But despite a slew of new survey data showing suburban women are increasingly upset with Trump's performanceTrump is not interested in hearing:

At a recent White House meeting, Trump received information on his latest poll numbers, including those of suburban female voters in a Fox News survey conducted in late March, which showed that 60 percent of suburban women did not like how Trump had acted as president. According to a source familiar with the discussion, Trump responded jokingly that Fox pollsters were always trying to "catch him," and he largely dismissed the data.

Beware of MAGA Mom champions Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle working overtime in the coming months to convince your base that Trump is appetizing enough.

Stephen Miller, the Trump administration's number one cheerleader for white nationalism, has every intention of turning temporary immigration detention in the United States into a more permanent one.

The Washington Post reports that Miller said so much on a phone Call with Trump substitutes Thursday. While the Trump administration's move to curtail various means of immigration into the United States over the next 60 days was controversial since the jump, it was not far enough for the most extreme anti-immigration advocates within the Trump base. They were disappointed that Trump's policy did not affect temporary foreign workers. But Miller assured skeptics that this is all just a bite of a broader plan to deprive immigrants, including the most vulnerable, of rights.

Miller told the group that further measures were being considered that would restrict guest worker programs, but that "the most important thing is to turn off the tap on the new immigrant workforce," he said, according to a recording obtained by The Washington Post. Miller said the strategy was part of a long-term vision and was not seen as just a stopgap. "As a numerical proposition, when you suspend the entry of a new immigrant from abroad, you are also further reducing immigration because the follow-up migration chains are disrupted," said Miller, one of the principal authors of the executive order. "So the benefit to American workers worsens over time."

In fact, Miller was concerned that his ruthless orchestration against immigrants was not ruthless enough for some on the right.

In the call, Miller sounded stung by criticism from the right and urged substitutes and supporters to speak for the president. Across the country, Americans of all political backgrounds will join an initiative to ensure that they, their children, their parents, their husbands, wives, children, uncles, nephews, cousins, can be the first to get a job. when it opens, to get their old job back when they get hired again or to keep their job if they already have one, "he said. "These people have the right and the expectation to recover their jobs and not be replaced by foreign workers. That is the action the president took, it is historic. It is vital, it is necessary, it is patriotic and it deserves the full support of all in this call. ”

Stopping immigration to the United States is Miller's wet dream, and it appears to be coming true one way or another.

Trump has reportedly been very fucking emo lately. So much so that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow friend , intervened to help him. The New York Times reports that in March Lindell said the president was so grim that Lindell "pulled out his phone to show him a text message from a friend of his who voted for the Democrats and thought Trump was doing a good job." Bleak! ( New York Times )

, intervened to help him. The New York Times reports that in March Lindell said the president was so grim that Lindell "pulled out his phone to show him a text message from a friend of his who voted for the Democrats and thought Trump was doing a good job." Bleak! ( ) Trump claims he was only being sarcastic when he told reporters Thursday that people can inject disinfectants as a covid-19 treatment.

The Trump administration wants to remove Obama-era measures that protect LGBTQ patients from discrimination. Fucking time is an understatement. ( Politician )

) Trump wants financial help from the United Kingdom and Ireland to save his golf courses. ( Bloomberg )

) Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to the Bank of China. Welp! ( guardian )

) A new poll shows that the senator Elizabeth Warren would be the best vice presidential election to attract Bernie Sanders supporters of Joe Biden –And hopefully uniting a very fractured Democratic party. (HuffPost)

