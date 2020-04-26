Tristan Thompson's baby mom Jordan Craig gives fans a sizzling view from behind in a tight-fitting monkey photo

Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig looks fabulous while quarantined in her luxurious Hollywood mansion. Jordan recently turned to social media, where he impressed his fans with his body and bedroom.

Tristan's baby mom shared a sizzling photo where she flaunts her cheery derrière in a tight leopard-print training suit. The photo was taken in Jordan's amazing room, and fans have fallen in love with the decor.

She wrote as a caption: "Quarantine Day 45: Getting,quot; semi-cute "for workouts has slowly become my thing 🐆. My workout outfit is from @whatjordywore."

A fan of Prince's mother said, "Your room decor always draws me 😍 you are my fashion icon ❤️❤️"

It was recently confirmed that Tristan and Khloe Kardashian are in quarantine together, and are considering having another baby. According to experts, Jordan cannot help but laugh at the entire drama.

A source said Hollywood life: “Jordan likes to see all the daily drama that Tristan and Khloe's life has become. From social media to the family reality show, Jordan loves keeping up with Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians. ”

The person added: “Jordan is fascinated by the woman Tristan left her for and is still trying to understand what he sees in Khloe. Jordan lives for the mommy baby drama, but she tries not to resent Khloe. – Not that she wants Khloe's relationship with Tristan to fail or something, but she can't imagine that they will ever have a happy ending unless he seriously changes his ways. So Jordan loves to see them try to keep everything together. "

Another source stated that Tristan would undoubtedly give Prince and True another brother, adding: “Khloe and Tristan have seen each other almost daily since arriving in Los Angeles. He has spent a lot of time with True and plays with her, and that of course makes her incredibly happy. "

The friend continued, "This blockade has freed Tristan a long time, so he is almost forced to see them on a daily basis and commit more to True. A year ago, Khloe thought that she could never speak to Tristan again, and now they speak everything. the time if they are together or not. "

Ad

The drama continues.



Post views:

0 0