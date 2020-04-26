Trinity Metro's second bus operator tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A second Trinity Metro bus operator tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Sunday.

The operator drove the following bus routes during the indicated dates:

1 – South Hemphill on April 12

2 – Camp Bowie on April 12

12 – Samuels / Mercantile Center on April 12

14 – Sylvania / NE 28th on April 14

21 – Boca Raton on April 5 and 19

26 – Ridgmar Mall / Normandale on April 6

27 – Como / Ridgmar Mall on April 13

46 – Jacksboro Highway April 9 and 19

65X – South Park & ​​Ride Xpress on April 9

Authorities said the employee has been in quarantine since April 20.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The first bus operator, who tested positive in late March, made a full recovery and is now back on the job.

Passengers who traveled operator-driven routes between stated dates are advised to check themselves for possible symptoms, to contact your health care provider if any symptoms develop and self-quarantine to possibly avoid exposing others. .

Trinity Metro has since said that safeguarding the health and well-being of passengers and employees is its highest priority.

“Trinity Metro continues to take additional steps to increase the frequency of cleaning high contact areas such as door handles, rails, seats and benches with disinfectant during each shift. ACCESS buses, vans and vehicles are disinfected daily. Trinity Metro TEXRail trains are disinfected daily after they have been in service. ”

To help reduce exposure among employees and customers, Trinity Metro said they are offering free fares on buses, TEXRail and ACCESS paratransit until May 15. In addition, they are reducing seating capacity to 35%.