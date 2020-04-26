Trevor Noah says working for Trump is like "marrying Carole Baskin"

About his Daily show of social distanceTrevor Noah joked that working with Donald Trump was like being married to Tiger kingIt's Carole Baskin.

Netflix documentary series star Joe Exotic believes Baskin killed her husband Jack "Don" Lewis and fed him with tigers.

Noah's prank came in response to Trump's firing of the CDC president's warning about a second wave of the virus next fall.





"I really feel sorry for all these experts who have to share the stage with Trump," Noah began.

"They have to walk a fine line between giving everyone accurate information but also making sure not to anger their boss."

"In a way, working for Trump is like being married to Carole Baskin – one wrong foot, and you don't know what could happen."

He continued: "I mean we don't know what happened, but we know what happened."

Noah also criticized Trump after saying he disagreed with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to soon open certain businesses in that state. "I respect him," Trump said. "But I would wait a little longer."

Before now, Trump had encouraged states to reopen their economies.

Because Kemp is a supporter of Trump, Noah joked that it was the final insult, comparing it to the situation in Eminem's music video for "Stan," where a fanatic's obsession with the rapper leads to his downfall.

"This is what you get," said Noah. "These guys try so hard to suck it, then bam."





Noah also had trouble with Trump for not knowing the name of the scientist who was fired from his job while working on a coronavirus vaccine.

He felt that since Trump had enough time to watch replays of baseball games, he should also have enough time to know about the man.

"If you have time to watch baseball replays, you have time for anything," Noah said, mentioning that baseball is boring even in real time. He described viewing replays to "seeing dry paint through a PowerPoint slide."