Too Hot To Handle's forced celibacy policy teaches us about dating in the running of the bulls

Sex sells, but watching people without getting much improves reality on television. At least, that's the lesson viewers draw from Netflix's latest offering, Too hot to handle. Following from the scandalously observable Love is blind Another series of quotes from the US streaming giant arrives. USA, only this time, his radical concept is more identifiable than anyone in the production team could forever They have predicted.

Too hot to handle It follows a well trodden format in the world of dating reality shows. A group of nimble and hungry twenty-somethings of fame are banished to a balsamic place where they are encouraged to take a bath in a bathing suit and find a mate. Yes apparently it is Love island, there is only one catch.

Unlike his liberal counterparts Too hot to handle prohibits its contestants from engaging in any form of physical intimacy. They cannot kiss, masturbate, or have sex. If they break the rules, they incur a fee that is withdrawn from the $ 100,000 (£ 80,000) prize awarded at the end of the series to whoever has shown the most personal growth in the month in what filming takes place.





The idea Of creation singles wear a metaphorical chastity belt for a month, supposedly in order to form deeper connections than they could in the real world, It would always have been a good launch for a generation of people accustomed to adventures and casual relationships. But the completely unpredictable change in world circumstances, a pandemic and the subsequent blockade, has made the show more poignant than anyone could have imagined.

As the UK approaches its sixth week in nationwide Locked up, those who don't live with a romantic partner are settling in for another week of forced celibacy. Like the contestants on Too hot to handle, who were not informed about the no-sex rule before filming, many Britons are experiencing an unprecedented experience and unexpected mandatory withdrawal period. People can practically keep dating, of course, but unlike contestants, they can't spend time together in real life. So Getting hot and heavy with a Hinge quote is off the table for a while.

It is not as apocalyptic as it seems. Mia *, 19, has been on regular FaceTime dates with a woman he met in an app at the beginning of the block and you're already experiencing the enhanced connection Too hot to handle Contestants are told that they will win by not having sex. "I have never felt closer to someone I have never met," she says.

“We wrote letters to each other, we drank wine together and I just published a copy of my favorite book. I think the fact that we are connecting so deeply in the running shows that we are not just talking about sex, which we both know cannot happen anytime soon. It is strange but refreshing to feel so close to someone you have never met, let alone have sex. "

I think the fact that we are connecting so deeply in the running shows that we are not just talking about sex Missing in action



The experience has been equally encouraging for Sophie, 29, who has been having virtual dates with a man she met on Badoo four weeks ago. "I've definitely felt that physical attraction when talking to him," she says. "But having to wait a little longer than normal to have sex makes me feel like it could mean more when we do."

This unusual way of dating with forced abstinence can also remove a lot of the pressure surrounding being intimate with someone for the first time, which is why Jess *, 27, has found it easier to date now than ever. "I recently came out of a long-term relationship, and the few dates I had after my breakup made me feel really anxious as there was pressure from physical contact," she says.

“Eliminating the option of kissing someone (or going further) in the end has made me relax a little more. I know that I can first get to know a person, build emotional intimacy, and see if I like it without the external pressure of having to be physically intimate. "

It has also helped her through a difficult time. Send-breaking off period. "I was rushing into many casual adventures after my long-term relationship ended," she says. "I felt that I was missing something in life and that it was very easy to fill that absence by exercising with another person very quickly, even if it was not necessarily the right thing for me." Now that it is no longer an option, it has forced me to sit down with my thoughts and deal with the root of my own behavior, which is a good thing. "

left Created with Sketch.



Right Created with Sketch.



05/29 An almost empty Piccadilly Circus during the first week of confinement Angela Christofilou 06/29 Sonja, my neighbor, whom I photographed while taking a short walk. It was nice to chat briefly even from a distance Angela Christofilou 7/29 A couple sits on the empty steps of the Eros statue at Piccadilly Circus Angela Christofilou 08/29 Making sure I'm two meters away – D'Arblay Street, Soho Angela Christofilou

Post-breakup behavior for Jess is common, says licensed psychologist Daria Kuss, particularly when dating apps have made physical intimacy as accessible as take-out on Deliveroo. "It is much easier to form a physical connection with someone compared to an emotional one," says Kuss.

"It takes less time and effort, which is fine if all you are looking for is something short term. But if you have long term intentions, a period of forced celibacy could work in your favor, providing additional time and space to get to know someone and find out if they are compatible with you on the intellectual, cognitive and lifestyle levels. "

Not having sex on the table from the start It could also ease some of the anxieties people have about exclusivity when entering a new sexual relationship, says Dr. Audrey Tang, a licensed psychologist and author. "There is some kind of assurance that if they don't have sex with each other, they don't have sex with anyone else, which can ease some of the insecurities of a new relationship," he explains.

That said, abstaining from sex is not always easy, especially when it is out of your control.

Kuss notes that physical contact has been scientifically proven to have a number of health benefits, including boosting the immune system, lowering blood pressure, and reducing anxiety and stress. "Therefore, forced celibacy can increase the likelihood of negative physical and psychological experiences and, in some cases, lead to participation in maladaptive alternative coping methods, such as alcohol consumption."

It's hard to know what impact this time period will have on dating culture in the future. One argument is that people who were once able to rush into physical intimacy will commit to taking things at a slower pace. "We are all different," says Tang. "But people who previously might have favored casual sex and found deeper connections during this time without it, like some of the contestants on Too hot to handle, they are likely to change their mindsets in the future. "

There is, of course, another prediction that after weeks without sex, single people will go crazy, so to speak. "Those who like casual sex will continue to participate in it," says Tang, "which is obviously not a problem as long as both people agree."

Despite seeing the benefits of abstinence firsthand, Jess believes that once the blockade is lifted, the casual sex culture will grow. "It is inevitable that people will go a little crazy after closing, especially if they have been on multiple Zoom dates with someone," she says.

"We are all desperate for a human connection right now, and physical contact is something you really miss if you are blocked as a single person." But going through this period will still change things and make the reward of getting physical with the right romantic partner that much sweeter. Because when the time comes, you will feel smart and very grateful. "

No one could have predicted when Too hot to handle it was being made that life would soon imitate art. But what would once have been seen as junk TV fodder has become a mirror of our own dystopian reality. The difference is that contestants on the show must refrain from having sex for just one month. Given the constantly conflicting reports about when the blockade could be lifted and suggestions that social estrangement could last until at least the end of the year, it is unlikely that anyone, not even Netflix, can predict what the sexual prognosis will be for the rest of the world. U.S. .

* Names have been changed