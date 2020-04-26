Too hot to handle: Netflix viewers love "truly wild" dating show

Netflix has unveiled a new dating game show that it hopes will be as successful as Love is blind.

Months after the show took over social media, the streaming service has dropped Too hot to handle, which he described as "our next truly wild dating experiment."

The reality series focuses on 10 single people who are on an island hoping to find love – those who succeed can earn up to $ 100,000.





However, contestants are told that if they engage in any "romantic or sensual" contact, the prize money will decrease.

The new series consists of eight episodes and features people from the USA. USA, UK, Canada and Ireland.

Hours after being added to Netflix, the show is being caught by viewers who have been sharing its verdicts.

"Five minutes in Too hot to handle and this is EXACTLY what I needed, "wrote one, and another added:" Yes, I stayed up all night looking Too hot to handle. Yes, it's amazing. "

A viewer said they were watching the show considering they were "missing." Love island, while another's sincere verdict said: "Too hot to handle on Netflix it's TV crap, but I'm obsessed. "













Too hot to handle is available to stream on Netflix now.