Too hot to handle: Netflix dating show could be new Love is Blind

Netflix has a new dating show in the works, which could be next. Love is blindBlow of style.

Too hot to handle will begin airing on April 17.

Very similar Love is blind, the new show will feature young singles looking to join, but while the contestants participate Love is blind were able to have physical contact (after an initial phase during which they couldn't even see each other), things will be very different in Too hot to handle.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

In the new program, participants must stay away from any type of physical intimacy.

If they don't, the prize money will decrease, for everyone.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

read more

The show's description reads: "Ten young singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they believe will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, but there is a twist.

“These committed phobics who love a casual connection will have to give up everything they can think of throughout the retreat if they want to win the $ 100,000 grand prize. Without kisses, without caresses and without self-gratification of any kind.





“With each slide, the prize money decreases. In this luxurious boneless zone, will serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?

Love is blind It became a huge hit for Netflix after its premiere on February 13.

The show has been renewed for a second and third season.