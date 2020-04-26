Too hot to drive: Who won the Netflix dating show and which couples are still together?

The Netflix dating series Too hot to handle It has been a great success … with some reservations. A strange mixture of Love island, Love is blind and a withdrawal tutorial, involves 14 sexy humanoids who are thrown into a villa in Mexico to drink, have fun, and copulate. Or so they think.

Within hours of arriving, a virtual assistant named Lana (!) Informs the gang that the goal of the show is to never sexually interact with each other, if anyone kisses, romantically touches, or leaves, significant proportions of the show's $ 100,000 prize. . It will be torn off. Which means that if any of the actors on the show finds love, it has to be based on much more than physical attraction.

Spoilers continue for those who haven't watched all eight episodes of the show's first season …

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

In the end, the show was even more of a strange duck. Instead of crowning one or two winners, Lana stated that the remaining contestants, 10 in total, would share the prize money as a reward for their "personal growth".





The move created some confusion among viewers, who voiced their bewilderment on Twitter. "This show literally had no purpose then?" read a tweet. Another stated, "The worst end to a reality competition."

read more

The show's unusual format also meant that it didn't end with a group of beautiful people romantically involved with each other. Rather, only two couples reunited at the end, with the show ending on an ambiguous note in terms of whether they stayed together once the cameras stopped filming.

Frustratingly, it appears that the show's contestants are still under confidentiality deals, meaning that no one has confirmed the current status of either couple. Presumably, once Netflix has decided enough time has passed to prevent viewers from spoiling, more Too hot to handle cast members will tell it all.

For now, however, we can certainly read things. Like romantic detectives obsessed with the love lives of the ripped, tan, and artificially inflated, we've searched for interviews and Instagram accounts to try to uncover the truth.

Harry and Francesca

These two were the highlights of the show: an arrogant self-described Australian and a Canadian who seemed, at least at first, to bump into absolutely everyone. Therefore, it made sense for them to find each other irresistible, and more significantly they hit the show's prize money with their insistence on kissing everywhere.

In fact, the couple were so captivated with each other that they ended the season by discussing a permanent move to one of their respective countries. While Too hot to handle He did not respond if a movement would actually occur, some digging on Instagram has revealed that Harry headed to Canada in the wake of the show's production.

In May 2019, a month after filming, Harry posted photos of himself on vacation in Vancouver. In June, Francesca also tagged photos of herself on vacation in Queensland, Australia. They have also been followed on Instagram, while Harry has liked and commented on Francesca's images repeatedly.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"What I want to wake up with," Harry wrote under Francesca's sexy bedroom selfie in March.

"I knew from day one that I didn't just want physical things from Harry," said Francesca Bustle. "He was someone I wanted to have in my life."

Sharron and Rhonda

Sharron and Rhonda, the best contestants on the show, were also the couple that seemed the most authentic. They were quick to accept the show's silly premise and decided to get to know each other properly, and seemed less upset about not being able to kiss.

While they seemed to be together at the end of the show, they only gave minor clues as to where they ended up since filming ended. The couple continues to follow each other on Instagram and occasionally like the most engaging selfies, implying that there is still affection there.

Speaking to BustleRhonda did not reveal anything, but was generally open about her experience on the show.

"It felt amazing but terrifying at the same time," he said. "But it was something I was proud of because Sharron and I really took the time to understand what was happening … because we both came from such painful pasts … we were really in self-development."

"We were far from perfect, but we did everything we could to understand what was happening and really learn from it."

David and Lydia

We didn't get to know these two too well as a couple, with Lydia entering the villa at the mid-point of the show, and David was already in love with several different girls in the days leading up to their arrival. At the end of the season, however, there was a definite spark.

Whether his flirting at the end of the day crossed over to reality is less clear. David seemed to imply in November that he was single, writing on his Instagram that "DMs will be open 24 hours for applications" to be his girlfriend, hinting that if he and Lydia were to see each other, it would be nothing serious.

Interestingly, Lydia has been seen in a different place Too hot to handleIt's Instagram after the show. In February, fellow contestant Bryce posted a picture of Lydia posing next to her private yacht, along with the ambiguous title: "Have you seen my beer?" What does that mean!?