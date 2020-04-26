Too hot to drive: "hidden cams" are used to prevent masturbation on Netflix's chaste hit

Netflix dating reality show Too hot to handle He prevented contestants from masturbating by placing "hidden cameras" in showers and toilets, one of his contestants said.

The hit series, which launched on the streaming site last week, saw contestants charged with finding love without falling into physical contact with their fellow singletons. If contestants masturbated or were physically intimate, the program's prize cash climate would be reduced.

Contestant Bryce Hirschberg has revealed that the show used "hidden cameras" to ensure that the rules were not violated.





"First of all, there were cameras everywhere," Hirschberg told the Hollywood raw podcast. “Even in the bathrooms, but it was only CCTV, so it was not for broadcasting, those in the bathrooms. So, it was just to make sure you weren't doing that.

He continued: "They are not recording, but they are watching, essentially. It is very uncomfortable, man. I was holding it a lot, brother!

"And in the showers, there are cameras hidden everywhere and they rotate so they can catch everyone. If you're in the shower for more than five minutes, you can see the camera start looking at you, like, "What's he doing?"

Speaking to Weekly entertainment, program developer Laura Gibson also revealed that Too hot to handle was inspired by a 1992 episode of the classic comedy Seinfeld. Noble The contestThe episode saw the show as a whole competing with each other over who could remain celibate longer.

"Not everyone had to masturbate for money, and they all relented," Gibson recalled. "I said there must be a show there."

Too hot to handle has proven to be a success for Netflix, with bookmakers who speculate it will be bigger than Love island.