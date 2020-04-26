Tony Bennett Singalong; Do the antibodies protect against reinfection? Convalescent Plasma Transfusion "Liquid Gold,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Socially estranged Franciscans join Tony Bennett virtually to sing City by the Bay Anthem

SAN FRANCISCO – Amid the estrangement and isolation, people gathered for a few minutes on Saturday to sing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco,quot; and remember why they love the city by the bay. San Francisco feels very different from where Tony Bennett started singing lovingly in 1962. "I never thought in a hundred years that I would walk Union Square and it would be so quiet," said Wayne Alexis. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Antibody controversy against coronavirus

UCSF performs its first convalescent plasma transfusion COVID-19 líquido Liquid Gold ’

SAN FRANCISCO – Some have described it as "liquid gold,quot;. Convalescent plasma administered by COVID-19 survivors could help those in danger of losing their own battles with the virus. The first hour-long procedure occurred at the UCSF Medical Center on Thursday night. It is what this type of transfusion could do in the future that has some hopeful medical experts in the fight against COVID-19. The transfer of convalescent plasma, from a person who has recovered from an illness to a patient who is fighting it, has been done before. read more

There is no evidence that the antibodies protect against future COVID-19 infection.

SAN FRANCISCO – In a recently published scientific report, the World Health Organization said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection. Previously, some governments have suggested that the presence of antibodies could serve as a passport for immunity or a risk-free certificate that would allow people to return to work or travel. "The WHO is reminding us and, if we need to remember, that it is premature to claim that the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 offers protection, that may be true, it may not be true," said UC Berkeley Professor of Art Epidemiology , Art Reingold. read more

Coronavirus holders

Area residents mourn vehicle congestion on Mount Diablo driveway during park closure

DANVILLE: On Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard, there is a large electric sign and barricade telling non-residents to turn around because the state park is closed to vehicles due to the public health order to stay home. "People drive (beyond the signs), they don't read it," said Steve Moore, who has lived on the scenic highway for almost two decades. He and other neighbors decided to take a position Saturday morning with signs provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department directing drivers to turn around the corner of Mount Diablo Scenic Boulevard and Diablo Ranch Drive. read more

Highway 101 flyover works in SF ahead of schedule thanks to reduced traffic at refuge

SAN FRANCISCO – Caltrans is underway, perhaps even ahead of schedule, with its replacement of Highway 101 / Alemany Blvd. overpass. The work was carried out several months to take advantage of reduced traffic loads during shelter-in-place. What was originally supposed to be an 18-day project could now be completed in less than 10, but that means there are some changes ahead for drivers. "Last night we successfully demolished the deck," said Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney, standing by the deck of the retired highway. Taking advantage of reduced traffic by the closure, an army of workers is rushing to complete a complete overpass replacement. The bridge deck to the north is already taking shape. read more

California state fair canceled for the first time since World War II

SACRAMENTO – The California State Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Cal Expo's board of directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 edition of the state fair on Friday. It was scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 2 at Cal Expo. The challenges resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the established social distancing guidelines in California to try to stop the spread were cited as reasons for the cancellation. The cancellation will be the first time since World War II that California has not had a state fair. read more

Garbage collectors say residential trash collections are larger during shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area garbage and recycling companies are experiencing dramatic changes in residential and commercial collections as a result of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus with shelter-in-place orders. Since refuge orders were issued at the site on March 16, millions of people across the region have completely improved their normal daily routines. Nonessential workers have been told to stay home, school campuses have closed, and hangouts like bars, restaurants, and coffee shops have either been closed entirely or moved only to the delivery and takeout service. read more

Advocates call for radical changes in nursing home after deadly pandemic outbreaks

REDWOOD CITY – Nursing home advocates are calling for radical changes to assisted living facilities after a peninsular care home owner confirmed at least 10 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. "It is complete devastation around us," said Gordon Manor executive Alisa Mallari Tu. The facility, which was opened by Tu's parents in 1983, has had at least 20 residents and seven employees who tested positive for the virus. At least 10 residents have died, including former Stanford University President Donald Kennedy. read more

San Francisco officials warn public to resist urge to break order to stay home

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed warned on Friday that now is not the time to lose sight of our goal. She said the order to stay home from the city would likely take weeks, even a month. There were many people resting and enjoying the sun in Dolores Park in the Mission on Friday night. Despite the parking lots being closed and a sign urging people to stay away from the beach and stay home, Ocean Beach was not exactly empty. read more

