Tom Hanks donates blood for the & # 39; Hank-ccine & # 39; research of the coronavirus

After his battle with COVID-19, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson they are donating their blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies to the new coronavirus.

As fans will recall, the couple tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia and returned to their Los Angeles home in late March after recovering from their symptoms. Now they are both doing what they can to fight the coronavirus.

While appearing on the NPR podcast Wait wait … don't tell me!Tom shared updates on how he and Rita are doing. "We're fine, dandy. We had all the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little bit worse than me. She had a very high temperature. And we isolated ourselves so she wouldn't give it to someone else," he shared.

the Forrest Gump The actor went on to reveal that the two "just found out that we had the antibodies."