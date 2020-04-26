Tom Hanks donates blood for the & # 39; Hank-ccine & # 39; research of the coronavirus

After his battle with COVID-19, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson they are donating their blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies to the new coronavirus.
As fans will recall, the couple tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia and returned to their Los Angeles home in late March after recovering from their symptoms. Now they are both doing what they can to fight the coronavirus.
While appearing on the NPR podcast Wait wait … don't tell me!Tom shared updates on how he and Rita are doing. "We're fine, dandy. We had all the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little bit worse than me. She had a very high temperature. And we isolated ourselves so she wouldn't give it to someone else," he shared.
the Forrest Gump The actor went on to reveal that the two "just found out that we had the antibodies."
He added that not only were they contacted for studies, but they volunteered to donate their blood and plasma.
"We will now give it to the places they expect to work in what I would like to call the Hank-ccine," he joked.
More recently, the Saving Private Ryan The actor's wife detailed the couple's recovery from the coronavirus. In an interview with CBS this morning& # 39; s Gayle KingRita shared, "I was very tired. I felt extremely sore, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started. Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell."
He added that his fever had also approached 102 and that around day nine he was given chloroquine.
"I can only tell you that I don't know if the medication worked or if it was just the time for the fever to break," he said. "But my fever broke."
%MINIFYHTMLb7741487f1cdc27cc3f1316b1f2ea1ae12%