Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

The coronavirus outbreak has stopped almost everyone. The rapidly spreading virus can only be contained with the help of social estrangement, since a vaccine has not yet been created for it. However, the investigation is in full swing. COVID-19 survivors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson kept their fans informed during their battle with the virus and even informed their supporters when they got rid of it. Now, the latest reports say that Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife will donate blood to advance the coronavirus vaccine investigation.

The actor recently said, "Much of the question is, what is it now? What do we do now? Is there anything we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we carry the antibodies," he added. have contacted, we have said: "Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? "And in fact, we are going to give it now to the places that are waiting to work on what I would like to call 'Hank-ccine.'