Tiny Harris offers a preview of the new episode of "Family Hustle,quot; that will air on Monday

Tiny Harris fans fans with a video where they can see a little of what they will be able to see tomorrow in their favorite show. Check out the clip to catch a glimpse of what you'll see on the TV series on Monday.

‘Balancing a girl's work, relationships, and travel is not a bike ride in the park! Don't miss a NEW episode of #FamilyHustle MONDAY / MORNING / at 9 / 8c on @ VH1! 👑🙌🏽‼ ️ ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said that ‘It feels good to see women LAUGH, LOVE AND GET UP … like fresh air so as not to see women gossiping and being nasty fighting all day! I love you Mrs. Harris 💎👸🏼 ’

A follower said: ‘I want to go camping so bad now. It's been a nice few days to get stuck in the house, "and another follower posted this message:" I can't … that's not a grasshopper dragging your ass please. "

Someone else asked Tiny, 'Why are you on a horse and around the fire again @majorgirl (made me think of you and Shekinah on bikes and when your hair caught fire at the party!) You are such a man funny! 😂❤ ’

Many people are excited to see a new episode of the Tip and Tiny show tomorrow.

Tiny and her husband are spending time at home these days, along with their family. Tiny made fans happy not long ago, when she shared some videos with her baby, Heiress Harris and Tip.

Tiny is teaching his father, T.I. new dance moves, and fans are amazed. Tiny shared some really cool clips on her social media account with the beautiful girl, and her fans can't get enough of this genius boy.

People get excited about Heiress in the comments like there's no tomorrow and you should also watch the videos to see how cute the girl is and how funny Tip is reacting.



