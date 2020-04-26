Tiny Harris' daughter, heiress Harris is teaching her dad, T.I. Some TikTok dance moves

Tiny Harris' daughter, Heiress Harris, is teaching her father, T.I. new dance moves, and fans are amazed. Tiny shared some really cool clips on her social media account with the beautiful girl, and her fans can't get enough of this genius boy.

Check out Tiny's latest post below:

‘The heiress does not play with her tiktoks! She was teaching dad @ troubleman31 the moves! Slide over to see how he did it. ” #DaddysGirl ”, Tiny captioned her post on the account of her choice on social media.

A follower said: ‘She is so precious and SO LOVED! Boss Baby "and someone else posted this message:" This is the cutest thing I've seen all day. "

Someone else said, "You forgot to say action, the cutest baby," and a follower posted this message: "You will need an extra session heir." Not ready. "

A follower said, "@majorgirl don't forget to say,quot; Action "when the pretty girl starts showing up ☺️☺ She's made for TV."

Someone else posted this: ‘Ummm T.I. Can you stay on your feet? You must pay attention when Heiress is teaching you! "And one fan wrote:" I know Tip really didn't want to do that since the dance was involved "but anything for sweet Lil Heiress."

A commenter posted this: & # 39; she is very smart and lmao @ TIP with her "who is that,quot; when she was singing Doja cat ", and a fan commented:" You have love "Little heiress who is so adorable and has been here in full b4 personality. & # 39;

Not too long ago, Tiny made headlines when, in a new interview promoting her reality show, she talked about how her marriage survived infidelity and the latest family drama that has now created a rift.

“I think for us, we just love each other a lot. We really have … There is also a lot of attraction. Really, as honestly, it's just an attraction that's very rare, and it's different, "said Tiny.

People love the fact that Tiny and Tip keep looking together.



