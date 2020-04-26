Tiger King's Joe Exotic tells Netflix that he's "done with the Carole Baskin saga" from prison

Joe Exotic has been interviewed in prison after the runaway success of docuseries Tiger king.

The controversial tiger merchant, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was jailed after being convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Last month, before contracting coronavirus, Exotic learned of the show's success after being interviewed by Netflix by phone.

He told the streaming service that he was "done with the Carole Baskin saga" and that he is waiting to get out of prison.





On whether he will be so eccentric after being released, he said, "That will never change."

He added that he is excited to see how famous he has become.

While Exotic has proven to be a popular figure on television, many alarming stories about his alleged behavior have started circulating on the web since the show began.

Louis Theroux, who filmed a documentary series with him in 2011, told his Instagram followers that the most "troubling" thing he heard him say is that he would kill all of his animals if his GW Animal Exotic Foundation declared bankruptcy.

A strange moment in the episode, titled The most dangerous pets in the United States, he sees Exotic telling Theroux that if he got into the cage with his tigers, he would shoot him in the head to avoid a creepy fate.