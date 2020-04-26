Tiger King's Joe Exotic once asked Marilyn Manson for political endorsement

Tiger king Star Joe Exotic once asked Marilyn Manson for an endorsement of his failed campaign to become the governor of Oklahoma.

Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – The successful 2018 campaign to be elected as the Governor of Oklahoma is covered in the Netflix documentary "Crazy".

But it is only now that we learn that the controversial private prison owner contacted Manson in an attempt to gain support.





Manson received a Twitter message from Exotic on January 16, 2018 saying, "Hi, thanks for the follow-up. I'm running for Oklahoma governor and trying to speak for real people for a change and get help for addiction in this state." that nobody cares.

"Would you back me up? I am not asking for money. Just for using your name as a backup.

Manson shared a screenshot from the DM and shared it on his Instagram yesterday (April 1) under the title "No". Don't screw with cats. "





According to her husband, Joe Exotic is currently in isolation from coronavirus in prison after there were cases at the previous facility where he was held.

Earlier this week, Tiger king Star John Finlay claimed that Michael Jackson owned alligators that perished in a fire at the Joe Exotic Zoo in 2015.