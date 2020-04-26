Tiger King viewing numbers released when 34 million tune into Netflix's success

Tiger king It has been named one of Netflix's largest original series less than two weeks after its launch.

While the streaming service is famous for its viewing numbers and only publishes statistics for its biggest shows, Variety reports that more than 34.3 million people tuned in to the documentary series within 10 days of its online release on March 20.

Using data from Nielson, which only tracks American observers, the report's findings make Tiger king one of the biggest Netflix releases to date, topping the Stranger Things series two release and nearly topping the 36.3 million people who tuned in. Strange things& # 39; Third series 10 days after its debut in 2019.





Following the owner of the private zoo Joe Exotic and a cast of big cat owners in the United States, Tiger king It's been a great word of mouth for the streaming service, being discussed by everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to President Donald Trump.

The president was asked during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday night if would consider forgiving Exotic, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

Trump admitted not having seen the show, but promised he would "watch" the Exotic case.