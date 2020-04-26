Tiger King star Carole Baskin urges Kate McKinnon not to use big cats in TV series

Tiger king Star Carole Baskin has asked actor Kate McKinnon not to use live big cats in a television series based on the popular Netflix documentary.

Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary and had a fierce rivalry with his peers Tiger cat star Joe Exotic will be played by McKinnon, who is also executive producer on the project.

Kate McKinnon is a wonderful actress. Big Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon not to use real big cats and puppies in the making of her series, "said Baskin. Weekly entertainment.





The Wondery podcast, which is the basis of their series, explores the unbridled reproduction, abuse and exploitation of big cats by breeder and exhibitor Joe Exotic.

"It would be cruel to use real big cats in a TV series about cruelty to big cats."

Her statement added: "We hope McKinnon has a passion for animals and that his series focuses on the horrible lives that captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic." In addition, we hope you will urge the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end puppy abuse in the United States. "

Tiger king It has become one of the most commented documentaries of the year.

It was recently learned that another Tiger king the star, Doc Antle, was present at Britney Spears' infamous VMA performance in 2001 from "I’ a to Slave 4 U. "

Antle was caring for a live tiger in the cage Spears enters.

Tiger king is available to stream on Netflix now.