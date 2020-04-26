Tiger King star Carole Baskin claims Netflix's controversial Joe Exotic documentary "lies to lure viewers"

One of the stars of Netflix's controversial crime documentary Tiger king She has criticized the way she is portrayed in the series.

The show investigates the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger dealer who became embroiled in a rivalry with Carole Baskin, owner of the Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary in Florida, who accused him of raising unethical big cats.

Baskin's ex-husband Don disappeared 21 years ago. In the documentary, several people accuse her of being responsible for her death.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

The allegations made in the series include one that Baskin fed her husband's body to big cats at her sanctuary, a claim she calls "ridiculous."

Baskin has never been charged with anything related to Don's disappearance.

see more

In a lengthy post on his website, Baskin claims that the interviewees in the series "are not credible" and that he has a segment "dedicated to suggesting, with lies and innuendo from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance from my husband Don 21 years ago. "

"The series presents this disregarding the truth or, in most cases, even gives me an opportunity before publication to refute the absurd claims," ​​he writes.

"They didn't care about the truth. Nasty lies are better at attracting viewers. "

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Sharing a photo of a small meat grinder, he wrote: “The idea that a human body and a skeleton can go through it is idiotic. But Netflix directors didn't care. They just showed a bigger grinder. "

Netflix said Radio 1 Newsbeat You have no comments at this time.

Joe Exotic, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is a large cat breeder who ran an exotic Oklahoma animal park called GW Exotic. He appeared in a 2011 Louis Theroux documentary on dangerous pets.

He was jailed last year for 22 years, for crimes including trying to hire someone to murder Baskin, and for various crimes related to endangered species and conservation.

Baskin's response follows the news that Kate McKinnon would have been chosen to star in a film adaptation of Tiger king

Tiger king It is currently available to stream on Netflix.