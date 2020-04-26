Tiger King producers deny Carole Baskin was "coerced" after she condemns the documentary "salacious and sensational"

Producers of the hit Netflix documentary Tiger king They have denied having "coerced" one of their main themes, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness Investigate the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger dealer who became embroiled in a rivalry with Baskin, owner of the Florida Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary, who accused him of raising unethical big cats.

Baskin's ex-husband Don disappeared 21 years ago. In the documentary, several people accuse her of being responsible for her death.





The allegations made in the series include one that Baskin fed her husband's body to big cats at her sanctuary, a claim she calls "ridiculous."

Baskin has never been charged with anything related to Don's disappearance.

Since the show aired on Netflix, Baskin has condemned the production, calling it "salacious and sensational" in a blog post, and alleging that the series "lies" to attract viewers.

Baskin also had problems with the final version of Tiger king, a documentary that, according to her, was presented to her as the "big cat version of Black fish". Launched in 2013, Black fish animal abuse exposed at SeaWorld.

Tiger king co-producer Eric Goode defended the show against the LA Times, saying: “Carole spoke about her personal life, her childhood, the abuse of her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew this was not just … it's not a Black fish for the things he talked about. She certainly wasn't coerced. "

He continued: “The other thing I would say about all these people is that there was a lack of intellectual curiosity to really go to understand or even see these animals in the wild. Certainly, Carole really had no interest in seeing an animal in the wild …

"The lack of education, frankly, was really interesting: how they had built their own little utopias and were really only interested in that world and the rules they had created."

Goode co-producer Rebecca Chaiklin added: "I would simply say that we were completely frank with the characters. With any project that continues for five years, things evolve and change, and we follow it like any good storyteller does. We never could have known when we started this project he was going to land where he did it. "

By contrast, Baskin's exotic nemesis is "over the moon" with the documentary, according to Goode.

Exotic, born Joseph Schreibvogel, is a great cat breeder who ran an exotic Oklahoma animal park called GW Exotic. He appeared in a 2011 Louis Theroux documentary on dangerous pets.

He was jailed last year for 22 years, for crimes including trying to hire someone to murder Baskin, and for various crimes related to endangered species and conservation.

Goode said: “Joe has called me multiple times in the past few days and weeks. First, he is absolutely ecstatic with the series and the idea of ​​being famous. He is absolutely excited. I think you are trying to be an advocate for, without surprise, criminal justice reform.

"He is in a cage and, of course, he will say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals." With Joe, we have empathy for him, but at the same time, he is someone who really knows what to say at the right time. I take it with a large grain of salt when he says he now apologizes for having animals. "

Exotic has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of the Interior. USA And the US Federal Wildlife Service. USA For almost $ 79 million, while serving a sentence at the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.

In the suit, according to TMZExotic claims that he was the victim of malicious prosecution and discrimination.

Cardi B has stated that she wants to help Exotic out of prison. "About to start a GoFundMe account for Joe," he tweeted. "It will be free."