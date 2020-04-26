Tiger King: Producer accuses Joe Exotic of "shooting animals just because he was angry"

Most surprising alleged revelations about Tiger king Subject Joe Exotic has come to light.

The Netflix show has become a huge hit for Netflix since its debut in March, with more people watching it in its first 10 days than in the second season of Strange things.

A new episode has even been announced, and it will be available to stream this weekend.

However, while Exotic, the tiger tamer at its core, is considered by many to be an eccentric television personality, allegations of animal cruelty have come to light in recent weeks.

Now producer Rick Kirkham claims that Exotic broke a peacock's neck before giving it to his tigers.





Kirkham, who spent a year filming with him, was arguing Tiger king with Meter when he made the complaint.

"A lot of what was lost was the Joe who was off camera," he said. Joe Schreibvogel is not Joe Exotic.

"Joe Schreibvogel was a much weaker person, much more fearful of animals than what they represent on Netflix," he continued.

"When you see Joe in a cage with a tiger, the tiger was blind or sedated. I was terrified of these tigers. I was afraid of all animals. I remember that a peacock landed on him and was scared. He broke his neck and gave it to the tigers.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for hiring someone to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and murdering tigers to make more room in her Oklahoma nature park.

Kirkham claimed that Exotic would hug the tigers while the cameras were rolling, but accused him of "kicking them" once they were turned off.

"I saw him shoot various animals just because he was shit," said Kirkham.

Exotic's niece recently said the television star was "100 times worse" than what viewers saw on the docuseries, while Louis Theroux, who filmed a BBC show with him in 2011, claimed that the zookeeper He said he would kill all the animals he owned if his natural park closed.