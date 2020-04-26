Tiger King: New Episode Coming to Netflix "Next Week," Says Jeff Lowe

There is good news for Tiger king Fans who are heartbroken after choking on the entire series while locked in: Series star Jeff Lowe has revealed that Netflix will be releasing an extra episode "next week."

The zoo owner announced the new installment in a video about Twitter: “Netflix is ​​adding one more episode. It will be the next week. They are filming here tomorrow. "

It is unclear how it is being filmed while the United States is under closure, or whether the new episode will be a continuation of the series or more of a reunion special.





The independent Netflix has been contacted for comment.

Tiger king It tells the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger merchant involved in a rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Their enmity escalated so much that it ended with Exotic sentenced to 22 years in prison for crimes including trying to hire someone to assassinate Baskin.

When the show came out, viewers called it "absolutely crazy" and the "craziest show of all."

While you wait for the extra episode, here are seven other weird Netflix documentaries you can watch if you want Tiger king