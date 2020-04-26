Tiger King: new documentary to investigate the case of Carole Baskin's missing ex-husband

A new documentary about Carole Baskin and the case of her missing ex-husband has been announced, following the success of Tiger king.

Although Netflix's "crazy" documentary focused primarily on tiger merchant Joe Exotic and his rivalry with animal rights activist Baskin, many viewers were fascinated by one of the show's supporting plots: Jack's disappearance. " Don "Lewis.

The US channel Investigation Discovery has announced plans to broadcast "exclusive footage" that will strive to answer questions about the case.





"Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center circle of the big cat circus," Investigation Discovery said in a statement.

“Is she a selfless, animal-protective crusade, who found unimaginable strength despite her husband's mysterious disappearance? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, she orchestrated the disappearance of Don Lewis to take control of his fortune, consolidate power, and lay waste to his enemies.

"No one seems to be speaking except a man, and that man is the center of the next ID research series."

The man in question is exotic, who will apparently reveal "secrets" that only he knows.

In Tiger kingExotic alleged that Baskin killed Lewis, who disappeared in 1997.

His case is still considered "open" by Florida police who issued a request for new information in the wake of Tiger king

Baskin has denied any involvement in Lewis's disappearance and called Tiger king "Salacious and sensational". She said: "She has a segment dedicated to suggesting, with lies and innuendo from people who are not credible, that I had a role in my husband Don's disappearance 21 years ago."

Louis Theroux, who interviewed Exotic for his 2011 documentary The most dangerous pets in the United States, recently shared her views on the tiger trader's belief that Baskin gave his ex-husband's body to his tigers after murdering him.

"My opinion is that it seems very unlikely," he said.