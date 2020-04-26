Tiger King: Louis Theroux reveals that Joe Exotic said he would kill all his animals if the park were to be ruined

Tiger king Viewers have been eager to hear Louis Theroux's views on the series, considering he spent time with Joe Exotic for a documentary nine years ago.

Theroux promised fans that he would talk about Netflix's "crazy" series after watching it and has now begun to share his views on Instagram.

In responses to his followers, he also revealed some behind-the-scenes details about his experience with the eccentric tiger trader in 2011.





Exotic appeared on the BBC The most dangerous pets in the United States after allowing Theroux to follow him through the GW Exotic Animal Foundation in Oklahoma.

A strange moment in the episode sees him tell Theroux that if he were to enter the cage with his tigers, he would shoot him in the head to avoid a creepy fate.

Theroux, who told her Instagram followers that she "liked spending time with" Exotic, revealed that this was just one of the few disturbing parts of her experience.

"The most worrying thing he said was probably that if the park were to be ruined, it would kill all the animals," Theroux said.

Another moment sees him comparing caged tigers with people in wheelchairs.

The journalist described Exotic as an "emotional guy" and said he tried to close the documentary multiple times because he was concerned about the angle the filmmakers were looking for.