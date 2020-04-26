Tiger King: Joe Exotic's tripartite wedding available to watch on YouTube

Tiger king Viewers may be familiar with Joe Exotic's three-way wedding in 2014, but a YouTube video offers a fuller view of this particular moment in the lives of the three men.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage is seen in the Netflix documentary marrying John Finlay and Travis Maldonado, in a sequence that lasts just over a minute. The program then takes a closer look at relationships and their consequences.

A clip uploaded to YouTube channel JoeExotic TV shows the ceremony in its entirety, with additional footage from the pre-event period.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

The video has been available online since 2014, but has received renewed attention following the release of Tiger king in March.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Maldonado-Passage is seen shopping for costumes before the ceremony.

read more

The guests, members of the wedding party and the officiant gather for the event.

"Even by modern standards … this is an unusual wedding," says the officiant at one point. The three boyfriends then exchange rings before each one grabs a candle to light a larger one.

The clip lasts 23 minutes and includes images from the reception.

John Finlay finally left the relationship.

As documented in Tiger kingTravis Maldonado died in 2017 after accidentally shooting himself in the head.