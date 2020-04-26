Tiger King: Joe Exotic's niece says it was "100 times worse" in real life

Joe Exotic's niece, the subject of Netflix's sensational True Crime series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessHe has claimed that his uncle is "a hundred times worse" than how he was featured in the documentary.

Tiger king follow the tumultuous life of Exotic, who ran the Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal cruelty and conspiracy to assassinate animal activist Carole Baskin.

In an interview with Online mailChealsi Putman made a series of damning allegations about Exotic, which have not been proven.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Putman worked for Exotic, completing odd jobs at the animal park from 1999 to 2017.

At interview, she said, "In the Tiger king In the Netflix series, you can see glimpses of his evil person, but in real life, Joe is 100 times worse. I want people to know who the real Joe Exotic is, not the one you've seen on TV. "

read more

Among the unproven allegations published in the Online mail is the suggestion that Exotic froze the dead tiger cubs. "Over the years there must have been at least 10 tiger cubs that froze. I have no idea what happened to them, they would just disappear," Putman said.

He also alleged that Exotic would illegally sell baby tigers.

Tiger king is available to watch on Netflix.