Tiger King: Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage says imprisoned star wants Carole Baskin to be "caught for killing her husband"

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage said those incarcerated Tiger king Star's top priority is for Carole Baskin to be "caught for killing her husband."

Exotic, a prolific big cat breeder, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill Baskin, a longtime conservationist and his nemesis. The couple's enmity serves as the backdrop for Netflix's docuseries sensation Tiger king.

Talking to the FUBAR radio Access to all areasPassage said her husband's priority is for Baskin to be "caught" for killing her husband.





Throughout the series, several people, including Exotic himself, allege that Baskin killed her ex-husband and fed him tigers. Jack "Don" Lewis disappeared in 1997. Baskin has denied having been involved in her disappearance, and she has never been charged in connection with the case.

"Obviously, catching Carole for killing her husband is very important to him, which … who knows what happened?" Step said.

"Investigators were able to find something or couldn't. It's really up in the air. If they do it, then they do it. If they don't, then I feel something for her because everyone has been saying that she killed her husband and if she didn't that will really have an impact on her. "

In March it was confirmed that the Florida authorities made A new call for clues to Lewis's disappearance.

A documentary series about his disappearance It is also in the works.