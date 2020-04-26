Tiger King: Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage promises to support his spouse – "I'm not going anywhere"

Joe Exotic's husband promised to support his spouse during the titular Tiger King's 22-year prison sentence.

Dillon Passage said People she is determined to continue supporting her husband, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Both Passage and Maldonado-Passage appear in the Netflix documentary Tiger king, which has become a hit since it launched on March 20.





Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in January this year, after being convicted of two counts of murder for hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Wildlife Act. Endangered Species, as announced at the time by the Department of Justice.

Passage, who married Maldonado-Passage in 2017, said People from her husband: "I'm not going anywhere. Joe was there for me in my darkest moments.

"I am not leaving him when he needs more support than anything else."

Passage said "100 percent" still loves her husband, adding: "He is very supportive of everything I do. And he is always concerned and wants him to be happy."

According to Passage, the couple has discussed the possibility of leaving the relationship, but he remains committed to the marriage.

"We have had that conversation several times," Passage told the magazine.

"He always said, 'If you need to go ahead, you can do it.' And I say, 'I have no intention of doing that.' I don't feel the need to find another partner this time. . "

Tiger king is now streaming on Netflix.