Tiger King: Joe Exotic made a strange appearance in the 2011 Louis Theroux documentary

Tiger king Subject Joe Exotic made his television debut in a documentary by Louis Theroux nine years ago.

Exotic is the eccentric tiger merchant at the center of the Netflix "crazy" series. In a Twitter post, Theroux highlighted her encounter with the man himself in The most dangerous pets in the United States, which originally aired in October 2011.

The synopsis reads: "Traveling to the heart of the United States, Louis Theroux spends time with an Oklahoma man who has raised and collected more than 150 tigers, visits the woman who privately owns one of the largest collections of chimpanzees in the United States. and it is in uncomfortably close contact with a number of dangerous big cats and primates.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

The Theroux special sees him follow Exotic as he goes about his daily routine as part of the GW Exotic Animal Foundation in Oklahoma.





For a moment he sees him tell Theroux that if he entered the cage with his tigers, he would shoot him to avoid a creepy fate.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

read more

"If he were to catch you and not kill you and eat you right away, he will torment you," Exotic said. “So if you went in there and I was here trying to get you out, he would be on top of you covering you. I'd just shoot you, I'd be more human. "

Incredulous, Theroux responds: "Would you shoot me? In the head?"

Exotics are also seen expressing enthusiasm for an oncoming tornado, followed immediately by Theroux, who narrates: "The day before in neighboring Missouri, a tornado had killed more than 150 people."

The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer here. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence on various charges, including two counts of murder for hire.

Theroux promised to share his full thoughts on Netflix's seven-part documentary, which was one of the streaming service's most viewed original titles in March.





Exotic, the real name of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was jailed last year for 22 years, for crimes including trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, and for various crimes related to endangered and conservation species.