Tiger King: Jeff Lowe reveals if he believes Carole Baskin "killed her ex-husband" in a new episode

Jeff Lowe appeared in a Tiger king after the show, where he claimed that Netflix "sensationalized" the story to make him the "villain," and revealed his views on Carole Baskin.

The streaming service has launched The tiger king and me, a post-show episode in which Joel McHale interviews people from the series.

The zoo's owner is featured in the series and is embroiled in Joe Exotic's rivalry with animal rights activist Baskin after he attempted to prevent her from taking the Oklahoma GW reserve from his former business partner.





Appearing in the new episode alongside his wife Lauren, Lowe was asked about his views on Exotic and his claims that Baskin killed and fed his ex-husband with his tigers.

"I have no doubt that she did it, and we've affirmed it for years and years and years," he said.

When asked if she believed Exotic's claim, Lauren chimed in, "Abso-f *** ing-lutley."

Like the zoo's chief guard, Erik Cowie, who refused to contain his views on Exotic, Lowe said: "He should have gone up on the stand and testified against himself, because those videos where he's shooting Carole, hanging to Carole, flying to Carole – Joe was not installed.

Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence for hiring someone to kill Baskin, as well as killing his tigers to make room for more in his Oklahoma reserve.

"Joe killed the tigers," said Lowe. "They were beautiful, healthy tigers who knocked on the fence and shot them in the head because they needed the cage space."

Lowe added that criticizing the Netflix show for making him become a "villain": "They can't legitimately attack me, so they try to associate me with all the criminals since El Chapo, and it's not fair."

Find a transcript of all the amazing comments made about Exotic in the new episode here,

The tiger king and I'm available to stream on Netflix.