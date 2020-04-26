Tiger King: Jeff Lowe denies conspiracy that he is Carole Baskin's ex-husband in disastrous Reddit AMA

Tiger king Star Jeff Lowe has denied an internet conspiracy that he is Carole Baskin's ex-husband, in a Reddit AMA that went disastrously wrong.

Lowe, the former business partner of convicted tiger breeder Joe Exotic, has been at the center of a conspiracy after Tiger king Fans claimed that he resembled Baskin's first husband, Michael Murdock.

Tiger king, which launched on Netflix in March, revolves around the long-running dispute between the exotic and animal conservationist Baskin. Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison on his part in an alleged plot to assassinate Baskin.





A viral Twitter thread theorized that Lowe and Baskin worked together to frame Exotic. In Exotic's absence, Lowe has taken over the animal park that Exotic once ran.

Responding to a fan's question suggesting the couple's resemblance, Lowe said, "You are a brilliant man and she is not my type. If I were trapped on a desert island with her, I would fuck a coconut."

He continued: "I have seen the images side by side. He is more like John and Joe's loving son." The John in question is Exotic's former lover, John Finley.

Lowe’s Reddit AMA was otherwise awkward, with numerous Tiger king spectators who take the opportunity to trolley it.

"As an older person, why do you dress like an anthropomorphized can of Monster Energy?" read a question

Another wrote: “I really have a question for your wife. Lauren, why do you put up with this disgusting shit and let it belittle you and treat you like crap?





Lowe also used the AMA session to claim that Tiger kingThe producers misled him about the nature of the series.

"They framed it as an exhibition about Carole Baskins [sic]," Lowe wrote. "And for Carole, they said it was a warning against the dangers of having tigers. They misrepresented the show for everyone. "

bask in formerly called the "salacious and sensational" series, which led the co-producer of the program to deny that she was "forced" to participate in it.