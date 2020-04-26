Tiger King: Is 2020's biggest surprise just a celebration of abuse?

Cults. Big cats on leash conspiracies. Methamphetamine Liligers Members ripped. Presidential campaigns. Polyamory. Murder plots. That's not even half of Tiger king, the seven-part Netflix documentary that follows the vengeful rivalry between eccentric wildlife keeper Joe Exotic and slightly less eccentric animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The program, water-cooled television during the quarantine days, has had the viewer audience in its clutches since it came out last month. It is as amazing as it is crazy.

The series has also garnered a large number of famous fans. Some have evaluated whether Baskin actually killed her ex-husband and fed him to his tigers, as Joe likes to say (Lena Dunham, Kim Kardashian). Others have expressed their love for Joe, who is now in prison for trying to assassinate Baskin (Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa). And some have even thrown their cowboy hat into the ring to play one of the series' many wacko characters in the upcoming HBO series (Dax Shepard, Edward Norton, Jessica Chastain).

One reviewer wrote that "in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we are finding humor and relief" in Tiger king. But should we be? The documentary is undoubtedly a brilliant story, but it also points to the moral areas of documentaries about real crimes and reality television.





For one thing, the show seems to lose interest in the rampant animal abuse at the heart of its plot in episode three. It's understandable, there is, and I can't emphasize this enough, so much It continues, but since the debate over exotic pet ownership is the lynchpin of the entire plot, directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin could have shed more light on why these animals are so easily exploited in the United States. Or why they are so popular, especially in the rural south. Or what are the current laws. Or what can be done to fight them. Instead, the animals, some crazed from mistreatment and isolation, some allegedly burned and buried as they grow in their cuteness, become a mere backdrop, there to decorate the wild antics of the humans who abuse them.

Still, he almost redeemed himself in the last five minutes, shaking him back to the point of striking effect. Maybe that is enough. Peta's director in the UK, Elisa Allen, tells me that since the show came out, they have "seen great interest in our exhibitions of this horrible industry. Tiger king It is not the series that Peta would have done, but it has captured the world's attention and illuminated the exploitation of big cats in captivity. "Louise Orr, Communications Director at Carolina Tiger Rescue, says:" While we don't think the docuseries adequately highlight the plight of these animals, now we have an opportunity to change the focus to the problem, rather than the story. "

Kent Drotar works at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, which has rescued 39 of Joe Exotic's tigers. Send me photos. They look brighter, chubby, and, more hateful than me for anthropomorphizing, happier than Joe & # 39; s. "They now live in large-area natural habitats," says Drotar. "Our CEO is happy that (the documentary's themes) are exposed as they are. He has always said that if you try to tell someone how crazy some people are, they would not believe you. But now it has been documented and everyone can see it as it is. How is it.

"One of the shortcomings of the series, perhaps," he continues, "is that it is so caught up in the human drama between highly narcissistic individuals that the plight of animals is lost." Animals in such situations are truly voiceless and easily drowned when great selfish personalities are highlighted. Our hope is that people will not be so caught up in the publicity, intrigue, and "glamor" displayed in the series that they forget to advocate for suffering animals. "

And then there are the humans. It must be argued that, despite the glitz of high-budget Netflix, this is an ugly exercise in class tourism, one no better than My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and of no more substance than The only way is Essex. In many ways, Joe and his cohorts play on the weary stereotypes of working-class South Americans. (Although Joe plays with them, too, and as an openly gay man in deeply Republican territory, he enjoys subverting them.) They are deeply complicated, often troublesome people, offered by our escapism and entertainment.

A former tiger breeder who lost an arm working for Joe Exotic, Saff has been baffled by the attention that has been directed to him in recent weeks. "I have always done my thing and I have never pushed to be in the public eye," he said. Outside magazine in one of the few interviews he has done since the show aired. Saff has used male pronouns for years, but it's misstated throughout the series, another non-pointless objection of mine. "This is a little new to me," he continued, "and I'll be honest, sometimes it gets a little awkward. I enjoy my space." I suspect that many other participants, however imperfect, probably feel the same way.

Then again, that couldn't be further from Joe Exotic's reaction to his new fame. He is, unsurprisingly, given his apparent pathological need for attention, delighted. It is what you have always dreamed of. "He would like to be interpreted by Brad Pitt or David Spade," director Chaiklin told reporters.

They will have to queue up behind the other male celebrities vying to portray him. "If they don't cast me like Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken," Dax Shepard tweeted to the tune of 216,000 likes. "Um, step aside, buddy," Edward Norton replied. "You are too young and enthusiastic and you know it." Apparently, they are stunned with excitement at the prospect of putting themselves in the shoes of a violent, racist, misogynistic, and murderous animal abuser.

Joe Exotic shouldn't become a popular hero, but he's not unworthy of our sympathy. He has had a difficult life. Not even everything is covered in the documentary. As a five-year-old boy, he was repeatedly sexually abused by an older boy, he claimed in a NY magazine piece last year. Her first husband, Brian Rhyne, died of HIV-related complications in 2001. Another husband, Travis, and this is covered in the documentary, accidentally shot himself in the head. But all this is why it should not be offered lightly as an object of entertainment. He might crave celebrity, but in all likelihood, it will only hurt him further.

And then there is Baskin, who they call "bitch" more times, and by more people, than I can count. An entire episode is dedicated to her husband's disappearance several decades ago, not because it is particularly relevant, but because it is scintillating, and because Joe's insistence that she killed him, subjected his body to a meat grinder and fed him its tigers, It is another absurd turn in history. Baskin is a slippery fish, probably not as innocent as his "hey all cool cats and kitties" attitude would make us believe. But her grassroots campaign to change exotic animal ownership laws receives roughly a tenth of the attention Joe's violent and misogynistic attacks on her receive.

In one such verbal attack, shortly after he’s acted out a sexual assault on a Baskin mannequin and shot it in the head, Joe tells Baskin, “I’d like to thank you for all of the publicity you’ve been giving me recently. Because I am making tons of money. Drama makes money, Carole. You know that better than anybody in the world.” I suppose the people behind Tiger king knew that, too.