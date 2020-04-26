Tiger King: Former zoo manager John Reinke accuses Joe Exotic of & # 39; fly & # 39; his cabin in a new episode

John Reinke, one of the stars of the Netflix documentary Tiger king, made a surprising accusation about Joe Exotic in a new show later.

The streaming service has launched The tiger king and me, a new episode in which Joel McHale interviews people from the hit series.

Appeared in the special, from the coronavirus blockade, the former owner of the Cowie Zoo, which added to the pile of accusations that have been imposed against Joe Exotic since the documentary was first broadcast.





Reinke, after admitting that he is surprised by the level of recognition he has been receiving, said of Exotic: "The man has done a lot of stupid things." I mean, towards the end, he got to where everything is exploding.

Hell, it blew up my golf cart and my damn cabin.

"He did?" McHale asked, to which Reinke replied, "Yes. I hit the windshield of my golf cart. I made a hole in my cabin. He blew out the window.

Others who will appear in the special include Erik Cowie, who declined to contain his views on Exotic, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, who revealed their thoughts on allegations that animal rights activist Carole Baskin killed and fed. her ex-husband with his pet tigers

Television producer Rick Kirkham also presented an allegedly disturbing story about Exotic that did not appear in the documentary.

Find a transcript of everything that was said about Exotic in the new episode here,

Last week, Baskin criticized the documentary, saying he has been receiving death threats since it was first broadcast.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for hiring someone to kill Baskin and for murdering tigers to make room for more in his Oklahoma reserve.

The tiger king and me is available to stream on Netflix now.