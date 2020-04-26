Tiger King fans will also enjoy these Netflix documentaries

When Tiger king It came out, viewers rated it as "absolutely insane" and the "craziest show of all." "I'm a connoisseur of wacky documentaries," said one fan. "The crazier the better, and let me tell you, just two episodes in this Tiger king on Netflix it's on a whole different level of nuts. "

The documentary tells the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger merchant embroiled in a rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Their enmity escalated so much that it ended with Exotic sentenced to 22 years in prison for crimes including trying to hire someone to assassinate Baskin.

The eccentricity of Tiger kingThe themes made the show extremely engaging, so if you've finished the series and crave more craziness, check out our list of other weird documentaries available on Netflix …





Wild Wild Country

This successful documentary shares two of Tiger kingKey Ingredients: It has an exceptionally unusual man at its center, and narrates a fierce rivalry. Wild Wild Country It tells the story of how Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his right-handed wife, Ma Anand Sheela, led a group of followers to a small town in Oregon and founded a cult. The clashes with local residents turned into a full-blown war involving threats, fraud, and even bioterrorism.

Fyre: the biggest party that ever happened

Before Joe Exotic became a household name, the team behind Tiger king done Fyre. This documentary shows the spectacular failure of Ja Rule's "music festival" in the Bahamas, which made headlines around the world after guests who had paid up to $ 100,000 for tickets appeared at a ramshackle site with shelter and food. limited. I like Tiger king, introduces us to fascinating characters, especially event producer Andy King, who became a meme after admitting that he nearly fellatized to convince Bahamian customs authorities to give attendees water.

tell me who I am

This is another documentary that coincides Tiger king on the "crazy" scale. tell me who I am It revolves around Alex, a man who has lost long-term memory after a bicycle accident. The only person who can help rebuild Alex's life is his identical twin brother and, incredibly, the couple left cameras in the room to record the tragic story of their childhood revelation.

Three identical strangers

When three teenagers meet by chance and discover they are identical triplets separated at birth, they are on the moon. But, as this documentary reveals, his adoption was far from normal, and what begins as a joyous reunion story quickly turns into something much more sinister. If you miss the twists and turns of Tiger king, this series has many of those.

Kidnapped in plain sight

This haunting documentary tells the story of Jan Broberg, a boy who was kidnapped from his family by his friend, Robert Berchtold, twice. Somehow Berchtold was able to manipulate the Broberg religious family, effectively grooming it, allowing him to kidnap and abuse Jan.

Don't fuck with cats

A documentary that will fill that feline hole in your life is Don't fuck with the cats. When it came out, viewers called it the "most disturbing" series they had ever seen. It focuses on a Canadian killer, Luka Magnotta, and the hobbyist detective job done to catch him after posting a graphic video of himself killing two kittens online.

Black fish

Tiger kingCarole Baskin claims that when Netflix courted her for the documentary, she was introduced as the "big cat version of Black fishWhile it was not, the two shows share some important similarities. Black fishOnce described as "as gripping as a serial killer thriller," he exposed animal abuse at SeaWorld.