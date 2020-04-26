Tiger King: Doc Antle claims he sleeps with a gun due to death threats

Doc Antle claims he has been sleeping with an AK-47 after receiving up to 50 death threats a day since he appeared Tiger king.

Antle, the owner of a wildlife park in South Carolina, appeared in the Netflix documentary series as a contemporary of Joe Exotic, the headline "Tiger King" who was jailed for 22 years for conspiring to kill his opponent Carole Baskin.

Speaking to the MirrorAntle, also known as Bhagavan, said he believes animal rights activists are behind the alleged threats.





"My life is threatened every day, one to 50 times," he said. "People say they want to kill me, they are going to kill me, they are going to catch me. I don't know where the next crazy woman will go."

In his decision to sleep next to an assault rifle, Antle said: "I am a professional cowboy. I grew up with a six-barrel pistol on my hip when I was ten years old.

"That's the Wild West I grew up in, so I've always had some automatic weapons and a variety of 50 other weapons in my life." I have a gun in my pocket, another in my glove compartment. I travel like this all the time. "

Meanwhile, animal rights activist Baskin has also claimed to have been on the receiving end of death threats after appearing in Tiger king.