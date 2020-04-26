Tiger King: Doc Antle appeared in Britney Spears' infamous 2001 MTV performance of "I'm a 4 U Slave"

Fans of the controversial Netflix series Tiger king It may surprise us to know that one of its stars participated in an important moment of pop culture since 2001.

Since the documentary was released, it has emerged that Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, an animal trainer who worked closely with the show's central character Joe Exotic, has appeared in the infamous Britney Spears MTV Video Music Awards performance of "I & # 39; Slave 4 U ". . "

Antle was in the same cage Spears made his entrance to, where he was handling a live tiger.

During the performance, Spears performed a dance routine in front of the cage and, at one point, covered himself with a seven-foot-long python.





Antle appears largely in the second episode of Tiger king He runs through his Myrtle Beach-based wildlife refuge, T.I.G.E.R.S, now called Doc Antle‘s Myrtle Beach Safari.

Barbara Fisher, a former employee, has claimed that the women employed by Antle were kept in horse stable type accommodation, told to change their names and pressured them to undergo cosmetic surgery.

In the documentary, Antle implies that he has sex with several women on safari, many of whom started working for him when they were teenagers.

In a deleted Instagram post since then, Antle said he was not happy with how he and his safari have been portrayed in Tiger king

Carole Baskin, who was embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Exotic before being jailed on charges including murder for hire, also criticized the show.

Tiger king is available to stream on Netflix now.