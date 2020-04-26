Tiger King director says Joe Exotic is "categorically" racist

After a clip of Joe Exotic came up complaining that he can't say the N word because it's white, Tiger king Director Rebecca Chaiklin has said: “Yes. Joe is racist, I would say categorically. "

She continued, "He said things when we were filming that were very disturbing."

In an interview with The Hollywood reporter, Chaiklin explained that they kept this aspect of Exotic's personality out of the documentary because "it had no context in the story."

The director added that Exotic had a lot to learn: "I think most of it was ignorance and not having much exposure and I think it even evolved over the course of the time we filmed."





Regardless of how he is portrayed in the series, co-director Eric Goode told the Los Angeles Times that the owner of the private prison was "excited" about his new fame.

"Joe has called me multiple times in the past few days and weeks," Goode said. "He is absolutely ecstatic with the series and the idea of ​​being famous."

Goode also revealed that they were unable to communicate with Exotic after he was placed in coronavirus isolation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

When asked who would be best placed to play Exotic if a film were made about his life, Chaiklin suggested Brad Pitt or David Spade.

Kate McKinnon is said to be online to play Carole Baskin in an upcoming drama based on the Netflix documentary.