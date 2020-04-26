Tiger King director reveals how jailed star Joe Exotic responded to "crazy" documentary

The co-director of controversial documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness He has revealed that star Joey King is "absolutely delighted" with the show.

The Netflix series follows extraordinary events involving Exotic, a tiger merchant, and his rivalry with Big Cat Rescue sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, who accused him of raising unethical big cats.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including trying to hire someone to murder Baskin, and for various crimes related to endangered and conservation species.





Eric Goode, who co-directed Tiger king with Rebecca Chaiklin said LadBible Exotic had been in contact from jail since the documentary was first broadcast.

"He has lived his whole life just to be famous and finally realize that this fame is just … He has a pink tickle," he said.

"Although he is behind bars, it is really interesting to see Joe's response: he is incredible and very surprising. He is absolutely excited."

Goode admitted that he had "mixed feelings" about the show's star and said he did "horrible things."

"He was one of those people who would try to tell you what you wanted to hear," said Goode. "He is very manipulative, and smart in many ways, but in the end you know that all of these people, including Carole, created their own little world within one world. Most of them live outside of the United States."

Goode also responded to Baskin's complaints that the show misrepresented her, arguing that she let the people involved in the documentary "speak for themselves."

Her comments follow the news that Kate McKinnon has been cast to star in a film adaptation of the documentary.

Tiger king is now available on Netflix.