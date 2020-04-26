Tiger King: Carole Baskin says she's receiving death threats from Netflix show

Carole Baskin and her husband have accused Tiger king producers of "treason" in their first interview since Netflix launched the show.

The animal rights activist, whose rivalry with controversial figure Joe Exotic comprises a large part of the docuseries, has said she received several death threats from strangers who somehow discovered her phone number.

Baskin, known locally for helping injured animals, says she got a lot of pranks from people she thinks might be trying to harm her, and now she can't ride a bike to work.





"There's almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal," said Howard Baskin. Tampa Bay Times, with Carole revealing that she trusted manufacturers because of her history working on animal protection.

However, to Baskin's surprise, an entire episode focused on the case of her ex-husband Don Lewis and Exotic's accusation that Baskin killed him and fed him with his tigers.

Theory has become the centerpiece of Twitter jokes and memes, which Baskin said worries him.

“(The viewers) saw those cubs being dragged away from their mother. Where are those memes? Where are those comments?

Tiger king co-producer Eric Goode responded to Baskin's earlier criticism, saying Los Angeles Times: “Carole spoke about her personal life, her childhood, the abuse of her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. … She certainly was not coerced. "

Baskin claims he thought the details he provided would be used only for the background context.

He also accused documentary filmmakers of misrepresenting his work at Big Cat Sanctuary.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Un momento la ve hablando con la cámara frente a un león llamado Joseph que parece estar atrapado en un recinto cerrado, pero Baskin dijo que él estaba allí por elección y que podía salir cuando quería.

Las principales organizaciones benéficas de bienestar animal han corroborado las afirmaciones de Baskin, con Debbie Leahy, estratega senior de vida silvestre en cautiverio en la Sociedad Protectora de Animales, afirmando: "Tenemos en gran estima a Big Cat Rescue y los Baskins. No muchos santuarios rescatan y defienden y Big Cat Rescue hace ambas cosas y las hacen muy bien ”.

Exotic está cumpliendo una condena de 22 años de prisión por contratar a alguien para matar a Baskin y por matar tigres para hacer espacio en su parque natural en Oklahoma.

Se ha lanzado un nuevo episodio, titulado Tiger King and I, en Netflix que muestra varias caras de la serie, incluidos Erik Cowie y John Reinke, discutiendo sus puntos de vista sobre Exotic.

También se puede ver al productor de televisión Rick Kirkham presentando una supuesta historia inquietante sobre Exotic que no apareció en el documental.

Find a transcript of everything that was said about Exotic in the new episode here,

Netflix y representantes de Goode y la coproductora Rebecca Chaiklin han sido contactados para hacer comentarios.